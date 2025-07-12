Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, Altria Group, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. These payments are typically made quarterly and can provide investors with a steady stream of income in addition to any gains from stock price appreciation. Investors often choose dividend stocks for their potential to deliver both income and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,934,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,781,455. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 105,745,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,024,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,866,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,005. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.22.

Altria Group (MO)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 16,964,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 11,574,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,943. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

