Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.24. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 302,978 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is currently 111.23%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.