Diversify Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

