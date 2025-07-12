Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.33. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 597,132 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.10 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.64.
Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.3%
Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.