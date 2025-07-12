Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.