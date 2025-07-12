DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STERIS Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
