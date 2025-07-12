DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after buying an additional 103,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after buying an additional 544,080 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $121,890,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock worth $1,371,385 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

