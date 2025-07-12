DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,219 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,281.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

