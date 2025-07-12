DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,089 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.5%

KIM stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

