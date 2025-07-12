DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 234 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,002,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

