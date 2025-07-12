DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

