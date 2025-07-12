DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.75 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of W.P. Carey worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.5%

WPC opened at $62.81 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.