DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CTVA opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.