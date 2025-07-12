DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

