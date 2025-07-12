DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,292,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,281,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 539,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 934,938 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

