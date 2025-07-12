DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 268,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after buying an additional 196,336 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.