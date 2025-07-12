DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,648 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

