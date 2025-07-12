Dan Jedda Sells 1,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,012. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $121,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $88.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Roku by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Roku by 964.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after buying an additional 314,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $13,908,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Roku in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

