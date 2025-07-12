CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 0.76.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

