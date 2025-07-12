CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

