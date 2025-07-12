Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 258 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

