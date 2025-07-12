Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $34,720,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

