Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $540.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

