Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after purchasing an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after purchasing an additional 263,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after purchasing an additional 574,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.8%

BAM stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.