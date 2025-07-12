Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after buying an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 403,730 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

