Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

