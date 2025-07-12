Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,471,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

