Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

