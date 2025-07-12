Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.87 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

