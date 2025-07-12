Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,684 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 813,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.93 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

