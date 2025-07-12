Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $476.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $498.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

