Critical Survey: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) versus Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -3,670.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

