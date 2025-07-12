Critical Comparison: Loar (LOAR) and Its Rivals

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Loar to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loar Competitors 349 1817 2791 98 2.52

Loar currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million $22.23 million 209.58 Loar Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 76.41

This table compares Loar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Loar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 8.29% 5.23% 3.54% Loar Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Loar has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loar beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

