Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 60,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,871,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,568.75. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $317,724.66.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $379,800.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $371,400.00.

Cricut Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,058 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 305.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 233,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

