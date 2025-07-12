Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.