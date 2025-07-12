Country Club Bank Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $288.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.