Country Club Bank Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

