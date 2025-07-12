CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 294.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

