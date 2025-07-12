CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 294.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

