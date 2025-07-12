Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 201,124 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,124 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 2.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Arete lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

