Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.87. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1,096,364 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 17.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

