Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.87. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1,096,364 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 17.67%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
