Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBG. Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,571,000 after acquiring an additional 324,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.