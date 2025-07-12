Contrasting Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Construction Bank and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Erste Group Bank 0 2 1 2 3.00

Volatility & Risk

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 24.85% 10.16% 0.81% Erste Group Bank 16.22% 10.31% 0.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China Construction Bank and Erste Group Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $188.88 billion 1.41 $46.68 billion $3.58 5.97 Erste Group Bank $20.43 billion 1.74 $3.38 billion $3.86 11.19

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Construction Bank pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erste Group Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Construction Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats China Construction Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, letters of credit, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

