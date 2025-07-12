ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $95.66 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.