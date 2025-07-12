Comparing Corning (NYSE:GLW) & Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corning and Inventergy Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $13.12 billion 3.37 $506.00 million $0.52 99.19 Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

69.8% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 3.34% 16.47% 6.64% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corning and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 3 9 1 2.85 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corning currently has a consensus price target of $55.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Summary

Corning beats Inventergy Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

