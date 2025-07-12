Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.