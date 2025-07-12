Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.