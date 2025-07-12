Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $20.20. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 22,008 shares traded.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Citizens & Northern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,031.90. The trade was a 5.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 1,860 shares of company stock worth $35,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 95.1% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 98,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 89.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.