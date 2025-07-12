Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

C opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.