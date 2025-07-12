Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LOGI opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,757,000 after purchasing an additional 815,280 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,660,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after buying an additional 414,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

