Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $213.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

